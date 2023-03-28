Redwood Investments LLC Has $13.46 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment comprises 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $114.11.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.