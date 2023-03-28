Redwood Investments LLC Invests $11.97 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 459,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,000. Nutanix makes up about 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nutanix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutanix Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. 158,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,739. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

