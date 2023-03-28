Redwood Investments LLC Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,714. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day moving average of $232.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 627.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

