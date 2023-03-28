Redwood Investments LLC Sells 12,295 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,651 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 51.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 75.6% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 74,635 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,797 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 204.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 146,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $234,134. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. 44,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,274. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.34. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

