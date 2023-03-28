Redwood Investments LLC Sells 3,064 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Workiva accounts for 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of Workiva worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE:WK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.61. 39,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,298. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

