Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,466 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Chart Industries worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 378,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after acquiring an additional 268,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 312,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 266,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $116.56. The company had a trading volume of 90,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.12 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $150.83.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.06.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

