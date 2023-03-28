Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in MercadoLibre by 869.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $1,191.44. The stock had a trading volume of 73,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,095. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,167.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $991.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.