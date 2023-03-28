Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of REED opened at $3.41 on Friday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

