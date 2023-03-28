Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Shares of REED opened at $3.41 on Friday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58.
Reed’s Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reed’s (REED)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.