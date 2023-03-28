Request Price Reaches $0.0956 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $95.61 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00203056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,989.46 or 1.00112401 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09427594 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,075,998.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.