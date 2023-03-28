Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Down 80.9% in March

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Resonate Blends Stock Performance

Shares of Resonate Blends stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Resonate Blends has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

Resonate Blends Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.