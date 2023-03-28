Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ROIC opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

