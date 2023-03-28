Reviewing Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Suruga Bank pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suruga Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suruga Bank $819.44 million 0.74 $70.83 million $2.67 12.01 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.62 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suruga Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suruga Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 2 0 0 0 1.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus target price of $91.30, suggesting a potential upside of 44.42%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Suruga Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suruga Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suruga Bank 4.76% 1.73% 0.13% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats Suruga Bank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Guarantee segment handles the guarantee business. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high-net-worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and insurance businesses operating in New Zealand. The Corporate Centre and Other segments include support functions such as investor relations, group marketing and strategy, group governance, and group treasury. The Wealth Management segm

