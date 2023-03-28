Richards Packaging Income (RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 14th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.14 million during the quarter.
Richards Packaging Income Company Profile
Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.
