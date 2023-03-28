Rinnai Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 30th (OTCMKTS:RINIY)

Shares of Rinnai Corp (OTCMKTS:RINIY – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 1.20000004 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Rinnai Price Performance

OTCMKTS RINIY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34. Rinnai has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rinnai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

