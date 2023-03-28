Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $68.37. 728,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
