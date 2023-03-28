Riversedge Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 10.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $33,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. 618,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,502. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

