Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,687. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

