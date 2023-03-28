Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,687. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

