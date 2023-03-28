Riversedge Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $33,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

