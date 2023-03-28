Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 2,824 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.95. The stock had a trading volume of 284,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,218. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

