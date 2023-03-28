Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 10,915 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

