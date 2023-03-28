Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

ROP opened at $430.26 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

