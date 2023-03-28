Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$3.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 2.6 %

CVE EGLX traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.99. The company had a trading volume of 145,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.85.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

