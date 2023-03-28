Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 61,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $121.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

