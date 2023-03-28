Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.72) to GBX 2,510 ($30.84) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.57. 417,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.