Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 7,098 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.93. The company had a trading volume of 663,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,003. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

