Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,912. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $20.13.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

