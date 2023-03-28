Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Rubis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RUBSF remained flat at C$26.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.86. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of C$20.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.25.
Rubis Company Profile
