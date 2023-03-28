Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUBSF remained flat at C$26.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.86. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of C$20.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.25.

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the Retail and Marketing segment, and the Support and Services segment. The Retail and Marketing segment is involved in the trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen. The Support and Services segment houses all infrastructure, transportation, supply and services activities, supporting the development of downstream distribution and marketing activities.

