Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) PT Lowered to GBX 93 at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGYGet Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 93 ($1.14) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:SBIGY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

