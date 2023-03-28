Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) PT Lowered to GBX 93 at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 93 ($1.14) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:SBIGY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $11.31.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
