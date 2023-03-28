Safe & Green (SGBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safe & Green Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -3.03. Safe & Green has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe & Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

