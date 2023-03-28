Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,747 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.