Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after buying an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,997,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

