Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.