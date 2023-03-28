Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading 1.6% Higher

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Saker Aviation Services Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.
About Saker Aviation Services
Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft, aircraft maintenance, and other miscellaneous services.
