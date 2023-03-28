SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SD opened at $14.20 on Friday. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 96.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

