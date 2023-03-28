Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 958,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SANG. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Sangoma Technologies stock remained flat at $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.78. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $62.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 45.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.