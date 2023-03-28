Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 133,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 103.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.