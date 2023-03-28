Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires 388,435 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1,635.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,435 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 2.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock remained flat at $61.35 during trading on Tuesday. 1,648,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,875,757. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $265.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

