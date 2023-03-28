Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 155,600 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. 1,211,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,433,815. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

