Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 326,977 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 326,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

EFT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. 6,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,086. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

