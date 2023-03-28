Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 1,589 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 1.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,340. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day moving average of $237.63. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

