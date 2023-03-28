Sather Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 420.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,888. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.03.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

