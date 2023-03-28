Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $224,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,892,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research stock traded down $12.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.85. 247,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,225. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

