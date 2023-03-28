Sather Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 219,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 390,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,546. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.