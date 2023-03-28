Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 5,509 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 3.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $45,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 27,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 224,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,125. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.38. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.