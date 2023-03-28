Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 6,655 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 85,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,757. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

