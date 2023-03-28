Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 6,655 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,689,000 after acquiring an additional 782,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,518,000 after acquiring an additional 772,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 123.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 315,911 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

NYSE:RY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 85,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,757. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.