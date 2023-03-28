Sather Financial Group Inc Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.28. The company had a trading volume of 228,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

