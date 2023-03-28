Savaria Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of Savaria stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.87. 6,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,806. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$17.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Savaria alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.