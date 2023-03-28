Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Trimmed by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 11.0% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.